    Aether Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.11 crore, up 0.68% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.11 crore in June 2023 up 0.68% from Rs. 160.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.81 crore in June 2023 down 2.63% from Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.98 crore in June 2023 down 3.35% from Rs. 48.61 crore in June 2022.

    Aether Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

    Aether Ind shares closed at 1,019.25 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 12.87% over the last 12 months.

    Aether Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.11183.78160.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.11183.78160.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.3791.2388.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.42-4.15-5.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.529.017.20
    Depreciation9.236.894.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.9228.0627.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4952.7437.94
    Other Income2.260.596.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7553.3344.10
    Interest1.171.172.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.5952.1641.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.5952.1641.22
    Tax6.7714.6010.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.8137.5630.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.8137.5630.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.8137.5630.62
    Equity Share Capital132.52124.51124.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.253.022.46
    Diluted EPS2.253.022.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.253.022.46
    Diluted EPS2.253.022.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

