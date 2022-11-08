 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aegis Logistics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.23 crore, up 190.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 750.23 crore in September 2022 up 190.92% from Rs. 257.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.76 crore in September 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 61.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.59 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 94.78 crore in September 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 303.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.08% returns over the last 6 months and 44.09% over the last 12 months.

Aegis Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 750.23 643.23 257.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 750.23 643.23 257.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 742.99 525.16 157.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -108.58 -11.55 -20.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.42 14.33 11.27
Depreciation 4.28 11.72 10.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.99 22.74 22.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.13 80.83 77.50
Other Income 52.18 534.02 6.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.31 614.85 84.28
Interest 2.76 6.89 3.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.55 607.96 81.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.55 607.96 81.10
Tax 18.79 133.51 19.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.76 474.45 61.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.76 474.45 61.25
Equity Share Capital 35.10 35.10 35.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.87 13.52 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.87 13.52 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.87 13.52 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.87 13.52 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:00 pm
