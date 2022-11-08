Aegis Logistics Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.23 crore, up 190.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 750.23 crore in September 2022 up 190.92% from Rs. 257.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.76 crore in September 2022 up 64.51% from Rs. 61.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.59 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 94.78 crore in September 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 303.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.08% returns over the last 6 months and 44.09% over the last 12 months.