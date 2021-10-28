Aegis Logistics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.88 crore, up 63.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.88 crore in September 2021 up 63.68% from Rs. 157.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in September 2021 up 123.21% from Rs. 27.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.78 crore in September 2021 up 94.62% from Rs. 48.70 crore in September 2020.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2020.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 214.75 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -26.15% returns over the last 6 months and -1.56% over the last 12 months.