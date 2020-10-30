172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|aegis-logistics-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-157-55-crore-down-19-01-y-o-y-6042101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aegis Logistics Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 157.55 crore, down 19.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.55 crore in September 2020 down 19.01% from Rs. 194.52 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.44 crore in September 2020 up 146.41% from Rs. 59.12 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.70 crore in September 2020 up 157.86% from Rs. 84.17 crore in September 2019.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2019.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 215.85 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.17% returns over the last 6 months and 23.27% over the last 12 months.

Aegis Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations157.55107.78194.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations157.55107.78194.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods73.0423.78108.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.029.505.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.367.107.87
Depreciation9.999.719.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.1361.63173.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.01-3.94-109.84
Other Income6.703.3416.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.71-0.60-93.55
Interest3.644.075.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.07-4.67-98.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.07-4.67-98.92
Tax7.63-0.99-39.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.44-3.68-59.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.44-3.68-59.12
Equity Share Capital34.5433.9733.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.80-0.11-1.74
Diluted EPS0.78-0.11-1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.80-0.11-1.74
Diluted EPS0.78-0.11-1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Aegis Logistics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.