English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aegis Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 805.08 crore, up 85.53% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 805.08 crore in March 2023 up 85.53% from Rs. 433.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.40 crore in March 2023 up 83.15% from Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.72 crore in March 2023 up 65.48% from Rs. 123.11 crore in March 2022.

    Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2022.

    Aegis Logistics shares closed at 361.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 72.36% over the last 12 months.

    Aegis Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations805.08876.59433.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations805.08876.59433.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods682.44682.68326.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.3460.63-17.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.2410.4715.15
    Depreciation4.284.3112.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.7932.4133.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.6786.0964.34
    Other Income116.7725.3946.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.44111.48110.69
    Interest3.883.098.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax195.56108.39102.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax195.56108.39102.59
    Tax40.1621.6817.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities155.4086.7184.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period155.4086.7184.85
    Equity Share Capital35.1035.1035.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.432.472.42
    Diluted EPS4.432.472.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.432.472.42
    Diluted EPS4.432.472.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aegis Logistics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm