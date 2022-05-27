 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aegis Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.93 crore, up 78.77% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 433.93 crore in March 2022 up 78.77% from Rs. 242.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2022 down 9.75% from Rs. 94.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.11 crore in March 2022 up 6.09% from Rs. 116.04 crore in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 210.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.

Aegis Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 433.93 316.96 242.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 433.93 316.96 242.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 326.45 188.82 139.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.98 2.96 -22.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.15 11.45 7.66
Depreciation 12.42 11.95 9.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.55 23.70 65.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.34 78.08 42.33
Other Income 46.35 203.68 63.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.69 281.76 106.05
Interest 8.10 3.85 4.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.59 277.91 101.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.59 277.91 101.83
Tax 17.74 20.00 7.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.85 257.91 94.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.85 257.91 94.02
Equity Share Capital 35.10 35.10 35.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 7.35 2.69
Diluted EPS 2.42 7.35 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 7.35 2.69
Diluted EPS 2.42 7.35 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:30 pm
