Aegis Logistics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 235.38 crore, up 41.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.38 crore in March 2020 up 41.5% from Rs. 166.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.45 crore in March 2020 up 184.01% from Rs. 12.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.19 crore in March 2020 up 44.77% from Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2019.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2019.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 198.85 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.08% returns over the last 6 months and -1.34% over the last 12 months.