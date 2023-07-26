Aegis Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 850.18 crore, up 32.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 850.18 crore in June 2023 up 32.17% from Rs. 643.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.25 crore in June 2023 down 84.35% from Rs. 474.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.51 crore in June 2023 down 83.16% from Rs. 626.57 crore in June 2022.

Aegis Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.52 in June 2022.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 374.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and 43.68% over the last 12 months.