    Aegis Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 850.18 crore, up 32.17% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 850.18 crore in June 2023 up 32.17% from Rs. 643.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.25 crore in June 2023 down 84.35% from Rs. 474.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.51 crore in June 2023 down 83.16% from Rs. 626.57 crore in June 2022.

    Aegis Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.52 in June 2022.

    Aegis Logistics shares closed at 374.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and 43.68% over the last 12 months.

    Aegis Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations850.18805.08643.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations850.18805.08643.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods662.17682.44525.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks76.82-2.34-11.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.781.2414.33
    Depreciation4.534.2811.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7936.7922.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.0982.6780.83
    Other Income31.89116.77534.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.98199.44614.85
    Interest2.433.886.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.55195.56607.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.55195.56607.96
    Tax24.3040.16133.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.25155.40474.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.25155.40474.45
    Equity Share Capital35.1035.1035.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.124.4313.52
    Diluted EPS2.124.4313.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.124.4313.52
    Diluted EPS2.124.4313.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

