Aegis Logistics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 316.96 crore, up 61.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.96 crore in December 2021 up 61.02% from Rs. 196.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.91 crore in December 2021 up 575.33% from Rs. 38.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.71 crore in December 2021 up 365.76% from Rs. 63.06 crore in December 2020.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 7.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2020.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 213.25 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.89% returns over the last 6 months and -28.30% over the last 12 months.