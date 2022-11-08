 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aegis Logistics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,150.52 crore, up 238.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,150.52 crore in September 2022 up 238.54% from Rs. 635.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.39 crore in September 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.62 crore in September 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 146.39 crore in September 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2021.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 303.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.08% returns over the last 6 months and 44.09% over the last 12 months.

Aegis Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,150.52 2,235.48 635.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,150.52 2,235.48 635.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,999.33 2,030.42 469.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.09 -8.00 -24.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.69 22.19 15.07
Depreciation 33.36 28.92 18.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.96 106.35 37.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.27 55.60 118.28
Other Income 17.99 86.14 9.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.26 141.74 127.46
Interest 25.41 10.31 3.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.85 131.43 123.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 127.85 131.43 123.91
Tax 26.79 23.95 22.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.06 107.48 101.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.06 107.48 101.33
Minority Interest -7.67 -4.11 -6.93
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 93.39 103.37 94.40
Equity Share Capital 35.10 35.10 35.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 2.95 2.69
Diluted EPS 2.66 2.95 2.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 2.95 2.69
Diluted EPS 2.66 2.95 2.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

