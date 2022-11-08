English
    Aegis Logistics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,150.52 crore, up 238.54% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,150.52 crore in September 2022 up 238.54% from Rs. 635.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.39 crore in September 2022 down 1.07% from Rs. 94.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.62 crore in September 2022 up 27.48% from Rs. 146.39 crore in September 2021.

    Aegis Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2021.

    Aegis Logistics shares closed at 303.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.08% returns over the last 6 months and 44.09% over the last 12 months.

    Aegis Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,150.522,235.48635.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,150.522,235.48635.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,999.332,030.42469.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.09-8.00-24.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6922.1915.07
    Depreciation33.3628.9218.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.96106.3537.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.2755.60118.28
    Other Income17.9986.149.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.26141.74127.46
    Interest25.4110.313.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.85131.43123.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.85131.43123.91
    Tax26.7923.9522.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.06107.48101.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.06107.48101.33
    Minority Interest-7.67-4.11-6.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.39103.3794.40
    Equity Share Capital35.1035.1035.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.662.952.69
    Diluted EPS2.662.952.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.662.952.69
    Diluted EPS2.662.952.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

