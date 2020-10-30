Aegis Logistics Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 650.36 crore, down 64.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.36 crore in September 2020 down 64.22% from Rs. 1,817.69 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.96 crore in September 2020 up 237.68% from Rs. 41.37 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.90 crore in September 2020 up 526.06% from Rs. 25.56 crore in September 2019.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2019.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 215.85 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.17% returns over the last 6 months and 23.27% over the last 12 months.