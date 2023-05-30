Aegis Logistics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,154.47 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,154.47 crore in March 2023 up 2.42% from Rs. 2,103.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.86 crore in March 2023 up 48.66% from Rs. 94.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.20 crore in March 2023 up 70.01% from Rs. 156.58 crore in March 2022.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 361.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 72.36% over the last 12 months.