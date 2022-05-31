 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aegis Logistics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,103.58 crore, up 108.03% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,103.58 crore in March 2022 up 108.03% from Rs. 1,011.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.75 crore in March 2022 up 44.81% from Rs. 65.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.58 crore in March 2022 up 36.05% from Rs. 115.09 crore in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 209.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.57% returns over the last 6 months and -41.63% over the last 12 months.

Aegis Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,103.58 1,214.10 1,011.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,103.58 1,214.10 1,011.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,924.11 1,012.03 850.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.42 -1.12 -23.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.72 15.25 11.08
Depreciation 21.14 20.58 18.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.09 38.98 73.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.94 128.38 82.02
Other Income 13.50 8.07 14.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.44 136.45 96.93
Interest 9.76 4.38 4.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.68 132.07 92.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.68 132.07 92.44
Tax 23.56 22.79 22.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.12 109.28 69.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.12 109.28 69.98
Minority Interest -7.37 -7.51 -4.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 94.75 101.77 65.43
Equity Share Capital 35.10 35.10 35.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.70 2.90 1.87
Diluted EPS 2.70 2.90 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.70 2.90 1.87
Diluted EPS 2.70 2.90 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aegis Logistics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: May 31, 2022 10:42 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.