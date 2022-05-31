Aegis Logistics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,103.58 crore, up 108.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,103.58 crore in March 2022 up 108.03% from Rs. 1,011.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.75 crore in March 2022 up 44.81% from Rs. 65.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.58 crore in March 2022 up 36.05% from Rs. 115.09 crore in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 209.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.57% returns over the last 6 months and -41.63% over the last 12 months.