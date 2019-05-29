Aegis Logistics Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,852.64 crore, up 47.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,852.64 crore in March 2019 up 47.98% from Rs. 1,251.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.70 crore in March 2019 up 13.05% from Rs. 54.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.79 crore in March 2019 up 44.6% from Rs. 73.85 crore in March 2018.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2018.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 223.90 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -19.07% over the last 12 months.