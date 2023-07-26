English
    Aegis Logistics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,100.53 crore, down 6.04% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,100.53 crore in June 2023 down 6.04% from Rs. 2,235.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.81 crore in June 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 103.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.25 crore in June 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 170.66 crore in June 2022.

    Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2022.

    Aegis Logistics shares closed at 374.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and 43.68% over the last 12 months.

    Aegis Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,100.532,154.472,235.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,100.532,154.472,235.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,746.141,880.162,030.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks79.45-2.06-8.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2315.0122.19
    Depreciation33.2829.1628.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.8558.81106.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.58173.3955.60
    Other Income37.3963.6586.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.97237.04141.74
    Interest29.7925.3510.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax170.18211.69131.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax170.18211.69131.43
    Tax37.4952.3723.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.69159.32107.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.69159.32107.48
    Minority Interest-16.88-18.46-4.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates115.81140.86103.37
    Equity Share Capital35.1035.1035.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.304.012.95
    Diluted EPS3.304.012.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.304.012.95
    Diluted EPS3.304.012.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 26, 2023

