Aegis Logistics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,100.53 crore, down 6.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,100.53 crore in June 2023 down 6.04% from Rs. 2,235.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.81 crore in June 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 103.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.25 crore in June 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 170.66 crore in June 2022.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2022.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 374.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and 43.68% over the last 12 months.