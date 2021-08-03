Aegis Logistics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 678.06 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.06 crore in June 2021 up 6.55% from Rs. 636.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.49 crore in June 2021 up 122.9% from Rs. 29.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.10 crore in June 2021 up 56.41% from Rs. 72.31 crore in June 2020.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2020.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 306.90 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 63.07% over the last 12 months.