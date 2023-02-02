 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aegis Logistics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.74 crore, up 71.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,086.74 crore in December 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 1,214.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.34 crore in December 2022 up 23.16% from Rs. 101.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.30 crore in December 2022 up 49.84% from Rs. 157.03 crore in December 2021.

Aegis Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,086.74 2,150.52 1,214.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,086.74 2,150.52 1,214.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,722.38 1,999.33 1,012.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 59.14 -100.09 -1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.63 22.69 15.25
Depreciation 34.36 33.36 20.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.50 59.96 38.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.73 135.27 128.38
Other Income 19.21 17.99 8.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.94 153.26 136.45
Interest 27.16 25.41 4.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.78 127.85 132.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 173.78 127.85 132.07
Tax 30.94 26.79 22.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.84 101.06 109.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.84 101.06 109.28
Minority Interest -17.50 -7.67 -7.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 125.34 93.39 101.77
Equity Share Capital 35.10 35.10 35.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.66 2.90
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.66 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.66 2.90
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.66 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited