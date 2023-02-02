Aegis Logistics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.74 crore, up 71.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,086.74 crore in December 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 1,214.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.34 crore in December 2022 up 23.16% from Rs. 101.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.30 crore in December 2022 up 49.84% from Rs. 157.03 crore in December 2021.