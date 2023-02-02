English
    Aegis Logistics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.74 crore, up 71.88% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,086.74 crore in December 2022 up 71.88% from Rs. 1,214.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.34 crore in December 2022 up 23.16% from Rs. 101.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 235.30 crore in December 2022 up 49.84% from Rs. 157.03 crore in December 2021.

    Aegis Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,086.742,150.521,214.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,086.742,150.521,214.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,722.381,999.331,012.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks59.14-100.09-1.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6322.6915.25
    Depreciation34.3633.3620.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.5059.9638.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.73135.27128.38
    Other Income19.2117.998.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.94153.26136.45
    Interest27.1625.414.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.78127.85132.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax173.78127.85132.07
    Tax30.9426.7922.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.84101.06109.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.84101.06109.28
    Minority Interest-17.50-7.67-7.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.3493.39101.77
    Equity Share Capital35.1035.1035.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.662.90
    Diluted EPS3.572.662.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.572.662.90
    Diluted EPS3.572.662.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited