Aegis Logistics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,545.53 crore, down 28.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,545.53 crore in December 2020 down 28.73% from Rs. 2,168.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.16 crore in December 2020 up 42.61% from Rs. 49.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.21 crore in December 2020 up 12.26% from Rs. 114.21 crore in December 2019.

Aegis Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2019.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 283.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.95% returns over the last 6 months and 35.84% over the last 12 months.