Advik Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.68 crore, up 149691.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.68 crore in September 2022 up 149691.84% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2022 up 8769.42% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2022 up 10066.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Advik Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Advik Capital shares closed at 3.88 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.87% over the last 12 months.