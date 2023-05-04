Advik Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 93.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advik Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 93.51% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 818.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 334.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
|Advik Capital shares closed at 2.71 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.
|Advik Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.15
|10.75
|33.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.15
|10.75
|33.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.59
|33.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.62
|2.10
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.23
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|0.99
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|5.83
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|5.90
|0.23
|Interest
|0.97
|0.87
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|5.02
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|5.02
|0.23
|Tax
|-0.28
|1.38
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.33
|3.64
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.33
|3.64
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|21.26
|22.02
|4.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.17
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.17
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.17
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.17
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited