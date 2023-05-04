English
    Advik Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 93.51% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advik Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 93.51% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 818.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 334.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.Advik Capital shares closed at 2.71 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.
    Advik Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.1510.7533.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.1510.7533.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.5933.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.622.10-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.230.09
    Depreciation0.030.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.080.990.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.645.830.23
    Other Income0.000.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.645.900.23
    Interest0.970.87--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.615.020.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.615.020.23
    Tax-0.281.380.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.333.640.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.333.640.18
    Equity Share Capital21.2622.024.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.170.04
    Diluted EPS-0.480.170.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.170.04
    Diluted EPS-0.480.170.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am