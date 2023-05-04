Advik Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 93.51% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.15 10.75 33.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.15 10.75 33.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.59 33.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.62 2.10 -0.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.23 0.09 Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.08 0.99 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 5.83 0.23 Other Income 0.00 0.07 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 5.90 0.23 Interest 0.97 0.87 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.61 5.02 0.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.61 5.02 0.23 Tax -0.28 1.38 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.33 3.64 0.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.33 3.64 0.18 Equity Share Capital 21.26 22.02 4.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.48 0.17 0.04 Diluted EPS -0.48 0.17 0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.48 0.17 0.04 Diluted EPS -0.48 0.17 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited