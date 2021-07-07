Advik Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 19.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2021 down 19.01% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 115.96% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Advik Capital shares closed at 2.78 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 334.37% returns over the last 6 months and 314.93% over the last 12 months.