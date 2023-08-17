Advik Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, down 95.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in June 2023 down 95.9% from Rs. 108.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 8.35% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 up 94.63% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

Advik Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Advik Capital shares closed at 1.98 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.99% returns over the last 6 months and -50.13% over the last 12 months.