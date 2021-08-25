Advik Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 4.5% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 295.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Advik Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Advik Capital shares closed at 2.39 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.71% returns over the last 6 months and 267.69% over the last 12 months.