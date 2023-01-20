Advik Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore, up 75.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore in December 2022 up 75.44% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 2365.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2022 up 2719.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Advik Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Advik Capital shares closed at 3.78 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 39.48% over the last 12 months.