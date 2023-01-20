English
    Advik Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore, up 75.44% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advik Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore in December 2022 up 75.44% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 2365.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2022 up 2719.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    Advik Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

    Advik Capital shares closed at 3.78 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 39.48% over the last 12 months.

    Advik Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.75227.686.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.75227.686.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.59218.026.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.100.33-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.070.09
    Depreciation0.020.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.990.100.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.839.140.21
    Other Income0.070.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.909.140.21
    Interest0.870.800.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.028.340.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.028.340.21
    Tax1.382.110.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.646.240.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.646.240.15
    Equity Share Capital22.0222.024.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.280.03
    Diluted EPS0.170.280.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.280.03
    Diluted EPS0.170.280.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm