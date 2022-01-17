Advik Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, up 4923.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in December 2021 up 4923.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 661.86% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 950% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Advik Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Advik Capital shares closed at 2.72 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 240.00% over the last 12 months.