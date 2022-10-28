Advik Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.30 crore, up 17994.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.30 crore in September 2022 up 17994.64% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2022 up 3380.32% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 3065.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Advik Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Advik Capital shares closed at 3.88 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.87% over the last 12 months.