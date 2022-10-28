 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Advik Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.30 crore, up 17994.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advik Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 228.30 crore in September 2022 up 17994.64% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2022 up 3380.32% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2022 up 3065.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Advik Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Advik Capital shares closed at 3.88 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.87% over the last 12 months.

Advik Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 228.30 109.51 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- 1.14
Total Income From Operations 228.30 109.51 1.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.43 0.65 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 218.03 111.88 0.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -4.92 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.17 0.14
Depreciation 0.14 0.07 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.24 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.04 1.42 0.21
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.04 1.42 0.29
Interest 0.84 0.19 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.20 1.24 0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.20 1.24 0.24
Tax 2.13 0.31 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.06 0.93 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.06 0.93 0.18
Minority Interest 0.07 0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.14 0.96 0.18
Equity Share Capital 22.02 22.02 6.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.05 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.05 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.05 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.05 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Advik Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.