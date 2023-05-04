Advik Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.89 crore, up 571.36% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 228.89 37.58 34.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 228.89 37.58 34.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.49 -1.09 0.26 Purchase of Traded Goods 220.21 29.37 33.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.84 2.34 -0.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.12 0.20 0.21 Depreciation 0.06 -0.02 0.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.98 -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.80 1.06 0.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 5.72 0.26 Other Income -- 0.22 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 5.94 0.29 Interest 1.03 0.91 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.64 5.03 0.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.64 5.03 0.24 Tax -0.28 1.32 0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.35 3.71 0.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.35 3.71 0.19 Minority Interest -- -0.03 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.35 3.68 0.19 Equity Share Capital 21.26 22.02 4.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.49 0.17 0.04 Diluted EPS -0.49 0.17 0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.49 0.17 0.04 Diluted EPS -0.49 0.17 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited