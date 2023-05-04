Advik Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.89 crore, up 571.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advik Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 228.89 crore in March 2023 up 571.36% from Rs. 34.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 down 813.49% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 245.95% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
|Advik Capital shares closed at 2.71 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.
|Advik Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.89
|37.58
|34.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228.89
|37.58
|34.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.49
|-1.09
|0.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|220.21
|29.37
|33.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.84
|2.34
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.20
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.06
|-0.02
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.98
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|1.06
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|5.72
|0.26
|Other Income
|--
|0.22
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|5.94
|0.29
|Interest
|1.03
|0.91
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|5.03
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.64
|5.03
|0.24
|Tax
|-0.28
|1.32
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.35
|3.71
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.35
|3.71
|0.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.35
|3.68
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|21.26
|22.02
|4.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.17
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.17
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.17
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.17
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited