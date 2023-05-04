English
    Advik Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.89 crore, up 571.36% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advik Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 228.89 crore in March 2023 up 571.36% from Rs. 34.09 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 down 813.49% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 245.95% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.Advik Capital shares closed at 2.71 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.
    Advik Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations228.8937.5834.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations228.8937.5834.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.49-1.090.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods220.2129.3733.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.842.34-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.200.21
    Depreciation0.06-0.020.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.98----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.801.060.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.605.720.26
    Other Income--0.220.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.605.940.29
    Interest1.030.910.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.645.030.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.645.030.24
    Tax-0.281.320.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.353.710.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.353.710.19
    Minority Interest---0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.353.680.19
    Equity Share Capital21.2622.024.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.170.04
    Diluted EPS-0.490.170.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.170.04
    Diluted EPS-0.490.170.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
