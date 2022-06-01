Advik Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.09 crore, up 1244.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.09 crore in March 2022 up 1244.29% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 89.7% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 2.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Advik Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Advik Capital shares closed at 3.78 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.04% returns over the last 12 months.