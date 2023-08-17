Advik Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.70 crore, up 39.44% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 152.70 228.89 109.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 152.70 228.89 109.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 5.49 0.65 Purchase of Traded Goods 148.36 220.21 111.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.58 1.84 -4.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.23 0.12 0.17 Depreciation 0.04 0.06 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.31 0.98 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.72 0.80 0.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.46 -0.60 1.42 Other Income 0.16 -- 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.62 -0.60 1.42 Interest 1.61 1.03 0.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.01 -1.64 1.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.01 -1.64 1.24 Tax 0.31 -0.28 0.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.70 -1.35 0.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.70 -1.35 0.93 Minority Interest -0.06 -- 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.64 -1.35 0.96 Equity Share Capital 22.02 21.26 22.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -0.49 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.49 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.03 -0.49 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.49 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited