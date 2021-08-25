Advik Capital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2021 down 9.89% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 94.05% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Advik Capital shares closed at 2.39 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.71% returns over the last 6 months and 267.69% over the last 12 months.