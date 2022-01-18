Advik Capital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore, up 703.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore in December 2021 up 703.2% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 831.61% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 up 414.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Advik Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Advik Capital shares closed at 2.85 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.15% returns over the last 6 months and 256.25% over the last 12 months.