Advik Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, down 44.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2020 down 44.53% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 84.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 77.42% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Advik Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Advik Capital shares closed at 1.38 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.81% over the last 12 months.