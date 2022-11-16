Advani Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore, up 185.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 185.09% from Rs. 5.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 211.3% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 up 313.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 78.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 0.64% over the last 12 months.