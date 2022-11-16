English
    Advani Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore, up 185.09% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore in September 2022 up 185.09% from Rs. 5.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 211.3% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2022 up 313.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021.

    Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

    Advani Hotels shares closed at 78.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 0.64% over the last 12 months.

    Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.3322.875.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.3322.875.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.07--0.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.385.213.46
    Depreciation0.640.640.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.458.283.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.798.74-2.62
    Other Income0.420.290.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.219.03-2.56
    Interest0.050.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.179.01-2.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.179.01-2.58
    Tax0.992.27-0.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.186.75-1.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.186.75-1.96
    Equity Share Capital9.249.249.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.471.46-0.42
    Diluted EPS0.471.46-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.471.46-0.42
    Diluted EPS0.471.46-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
