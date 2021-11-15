Advani Hotels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, up 139597.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in September 2021 up 139597.56% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021 up 48.61% from Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2021 up 56.94% from Rs. 4.18 crore in September 2020.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 78.20 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.70% returns over the last 6 months and 74.94% over the last 12 months.