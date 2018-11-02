Advani Hotels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore, up 14.01% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore in September 2018 up 14.01% from Rs. 10.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2018 down 93.67% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 117.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2017.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 59.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.