Advani Hotels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore, up 14.01% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore in September 2018 up 14.01% from Rs. 10.81 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2018 down 93.67% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018 down 117.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2017.
Advani Hotels shares closed at 59.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.32
|15.02
|10.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.32
|15.02
|10.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|1.25
|1.59
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.32
|5.31
|4.76
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.92
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.00
|6.07
|4.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|1.13
|-0.82
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.23
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|1.36
|-0.59
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|1.34
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|1.34
|-0.61
|Tax
|-0.19
|-1.16
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|2.50
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|2.50
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|9.24
|9.24
|9.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.54
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.54
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.54
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.54
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited