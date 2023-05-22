English
    Advani Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore, up 62.92% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore in March 2023 up 62.92% from Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2023 up 115.55% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2023 up 138.05% from Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2022.

    Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

    Advani Hotels shares closed at 86.60 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.14% returns over the last 6 months and 22.23% over the last 12 months.

    Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.4429.0018.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.4429.0018.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.101.801.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.457.475.02
    Depreciation0.700.640.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.287.986.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9011.115.33
    Other Income0.540.740.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4411.845.70
    Interest0.050.060.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4011.795.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.4011.795.68
    Tax3.473.040.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.938.755.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.938.755.07
    Equity Share Capital9.249.249.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.891.10
    Diluted EPS2.371.891.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.891.10
    Diluted EPS2.371.891.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
