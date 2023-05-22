Advani Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore, up 62.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore in March 2023 up 62.92% from Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2023 up 115.55% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.14 crore in March 2023 up 138.05% from Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2022.

Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 86.60 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.14% returns over the last 6 months and 22.23% over the last 12 months.