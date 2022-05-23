Advani Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.68 crore, up 22.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.68 crore in March 2022 up 22.73% from Rs. 15.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022 up 78.09% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2022 up 33.05% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.

Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2021.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 75.50 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.00% returns over the last 6 months and 30.51% over the last 12 months.