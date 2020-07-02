Advani Hotels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.26 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.26 crore in March 2020 down 11.34% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2020 down 32.75% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2020 down 29.84% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2019.

Advani Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2019.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 44.15 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.04% over the last 12 months.