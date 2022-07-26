Advani Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore, up 1149.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore in June 2022 up 1149.68% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2022 up 265.73% from Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022 up 309.31% from Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2021.

Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2021.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 79.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.44% returns over the last 6 months and 12.45% over the last 12 months.