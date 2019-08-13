Advani Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore, up 8.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore in June 2019 up 8.94% from Rs. 15.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2019 down 24.75% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2019 up 35.96% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2018.

Advani Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2018.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 54.65 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.99% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.