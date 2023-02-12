Advani Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.24% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.
Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.
|Advani Hotels shares closed at 79.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.55% over the last 12 months.
|Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.00
|16.33
|25.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.00
|16.33
|25.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.80
|1.07
|1.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.47
|5.38
|5.08
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.64
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.98
|6.45
|6.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.11
|2.79
|10.87
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.42
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.84
|3.21
|11.05
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.79
|3.17
|11.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.79
|3.17
|11.04
|Tax
|3.04
|0.99
|3.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.75
|2.18
|7.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.75
|2.18
|7.46
|Equity Share Capital
|9.24
|9.24
|9.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.89
|0.47
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.89
|0.47
|1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.89
|0.47
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|1.89
|0.47
|1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited