    Advani Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 29.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 25.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.24% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.
    Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.Advani Hotels shares closed at 79.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.55% over the last 12 months.
    Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.0016.3325.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.0016.3325.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.801.071.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.475.385.08
    Depreciation0.640.640.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.986.456.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.112.7910.87
    Other Income0.740.420.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.843.2111.05
    Interest0.060.050.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.793.1711.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.793.1711.04
    Tax3.040.993.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.752.187.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.752.187.46
    Equity Share Capital9.249.249.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.471.61
    Diluted EPS1.890.471.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.471.61
    Diluted EPS1.890.471.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
