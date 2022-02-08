Advani Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore, up 105.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore in December 2021 up 105.16% from Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021 up 362.52% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021 up 303.09% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020.

Advani Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2020.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 91.25 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.10% returns over the last 6 months and 86.80% over the last 12 months.