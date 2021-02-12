Advani Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.24 crore, down 44.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.24 crore in December 2020 down 44.34% from Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2020 down 74.07% from Rs. 6.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020 down 64.64% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2019.

Advani Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2019.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 47.60 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)